The Producers Guild of America has announced its film and TV nominees for the 2023 Producers Guild Awards. Apple’s TV+’s “Severance” is nominated for the Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Drama.

The series also landed two Directors Guild of America (DGA) Award nominations. These nominations are the latest in a string of accolades for the celebrated drama, following recent honors from the Critics Choice Awards, Gotham Awards, AFI, Televisions Critics Association, Art Directors Guild, Cinema Audio Society, Motion Picture Sound Editors Golden Reel Awards and Society of Composers and Lyricists. “Severance” also landed multiple Emmy Award nominations and wins in 2022.

The Producers Guild of America is a 501 trade association representing television producers, film producers and New Media producers in the United States. The PGA’s membership includes over 8,000 members of the producing establishment worldwide. You can find the complete list of PGA nominees here.

