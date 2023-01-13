The fourth and final season of M. Night Shymalan’s “Servant” series premiers today on Apple TV+.

It debuts with the first episode of its 10-episode season. This will be followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday through March 17, 2023, on Apple TV+.

Here’s how season four is described: Following the suspenseful season three finale, season four will bring the final chapter of the Turner story to an epic and emotional conclusion. Leanne’s war with the Church of Lesser Saints heightens, threatening Spruce Street, the city of Philadelphia, and beyond. Meanwhile, the shattered Turner family must not only confront the increasing threat of Leanne, but the certain reality that Dorothy is waking up. As the Turner family brownstone continues to crumble, questions are finally answered: who is Leanne Grayson and who is the child in their home?

“Servant” stars Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell, Nell Tiger Free and Rupert Grint, who all reprise their roles for the final season.

In addition to Shyamalan, the series is executive produced by Ashwin Rajan, Jason Blumenthal, Taylor Latham, Larissa E. Michel, Steve Tisch and Todd Black.

Directors for season four are M. Night Shyamalan, Ishana Night Shyamalan, Carlo Mirabella-Davis, Dylan Holmes, Celine Held, Logan George, Kitty Green, Nimród Antal, Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala, and writers are Ishana Night Shyamalan, Alyssa Clark, Laura Marks, Devin Conroy, Henry Chaisson, Amy Louise Johnson and Kara Lee Corthron. “Servant” is produced by Blinding Edge and Escape Artists production. The series was created by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts-nominated executive producer and writer Tony Basgallop.

