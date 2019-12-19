OWC’s new Accelsior 4M2 ultra high-performance PCIe M.2 NVMe internal SSD delivers over 6,000MB/s real-world speeds in capacities up to 8TB. It’s the fastest SSD ever built by OWC and is the perfect storage solution for large format video editing, VR/AR/MR environments, extreme gaming, compute-intensive applications and other high bandwidth needs.

As a half-length x8/x16 compatible card, users can install it in full-length PCIe 3.0 or 2.0 slots. Even Thunderbolt 3-equipped laptops can experience the performance boosting benefits of Accelsior 4M2 with plug ’n play ease using the OWC Mercury Helios 3S PCIe expansion chassis (sold separately).

Accelsior 4M2 was designed to address each of its four NVMe blade style drives at full x4 PCIe speeds, so whether users are running a single drive on the Accelsior 4M2 or running four in JBOD, each drive has the capability to run at full speed. If over 6,000MB/s of real-world speed and 8TB of capacity isn’t enough, users can RAID two Accelsior 4M2 cards together.

Accelsior 4M2 includes SoftRAID Pro to ensure you get the maximum, steady performance, protection and monitoring against drive failure, and plug and play simplicity. SoftRAID is a solution with robust drive health monitoring and reporting capabilities and full TRIM support for attached external and PCIe slot NVMe drives under macOS. SoftRAID’s easy setup makes it customize storage to the RAID volume(s) your applications need by helping you through the entire process.

The Accelsior 4M2 SSD is available now for pre-order at MacSales.com in capacities from 0GB (add your own drives) starting at $249.99, or from 1TB to 8TB with pricing starting at $519.99. It will begin shipping the week of Dec. 30.

