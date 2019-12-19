ChronoSync 4.9.7 for the Mac is now available free to registered owners. According to the folks at Econ Technologies, the upgrade improves reliability and fixes a handful of minor bugs.

Customers will notice additional Readiness Warnings to highlight potential issues, such as trying to create a bootable backup to FireWire drives on macOS 10.15 (Catalina), they add. Also, Backblaze B2 extremely large file backups are more reliable since fixing a problem were individual files that take more than 24 hours to upload could fail.

The multipurpose app for local and cloud backup, bootable backup and folder synchronizing works with macOS 10.11 and newer. Fully working demo licenses are available. New users can purchase ChronoSync for $49.99.

