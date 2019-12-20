24U Software has announced Bridge for Arduino (https://www.24usoftware.com/arduino), extending the range of hardware modules that can be integrated with the FileMaker platform by adding support for the popular open-source hardware platform Arduino.

24U Bridge is a module (add-on, plug-in) that acts as a bridge between software apps, developed on the FileMaker platform, and physical devices to allow them to be controlled by the software or to control the software. It now enables FileMaker Pro to interact with custom hardware devices based on Arduino platform while maintaining the ease of use typical for FileMaker development.

Licenses for Bridge for Arduino start at $79 per user and device or $249 per user with unlimited devices. Volume discounts are available for five or more users.

