Epson has unveiled a photo printing solution designed for nostalgic crafters, families and photo enthusiasts looking to bring their memories to life – the Expression Photo XP-8600 Small-in-One Printer.

The Expression Photo XP-8600 comes equipped with a wide color range and specialty media support for a variety of creative projects, such as personalized gifts and custom cards. Featuring six-color Claria Photo HD inks, including Light Cyan and Light Magenta, the Expression Photo XP-8600 creates exceptional images with smooth gradations and amazing skin tones. This DIY solution also supports a range of specialty media for versatile printing, even directly on CDs and DVDs.

Designed with convenience in mind, the Expression Photo XP-8600 delivers vibrant 4″ x 6″ photos in as fast as 10 seconds and includes tools for red-eye removal, photo restoration and photo editing with the 4.3″ touchscreen. Compatible with Sir, Alexa, and Google Assistant, users can print from virtually anywhere in the home with hands-free, voice activated printing or use the built-in USB and memory card slots5 for computer-free printing.

Tte Expression Photo XP-8600 is compatible with the Epson Creative Print mobile app where users can design and print stationery, cards, CD photo albums, and more. It’s available through major retail stores nationwide and at Epson’s retail site (www.epsonstore.com) for $249.99.

Like this: Like Loading...