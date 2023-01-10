Apple ranks eighth on JUST Capital’s list of the Top 100 Most JUST Companies in America. JUST Capital is a company that “measures and ranks companies on the issues Americans care about most.”

Apple’s score is 83.4 out of 125. A company’s scores are dependent on how it performs relative to average company performance. An average company score is 50, with a range for all scores between -25 and 125. In this year’s rankings, the highest score is 90.9 out of 125. Companies are ranked in the order of their overall score, from highest to lowest.

Here’s how Apple performs on specific issues:

° How a company invested in its employee (8th overall,1st in the tech industry);

° How a company supports ins communities (115th overall, 2nd in the tech industry);

° How a company treats its customers (64th overall, 2nd in the tech industry);

° How a company prioritizes good governance (40th overall, 2nd in the tech industry);

° How a company minimizes environmental impact (35th overall, 1st in the tech industry).

The top 10 on the JUST Capital list are, in descending order, Bank of America, NVIDIA, Microsoft, Accenture, Trust Financial Corp., Verizon, Hewlett Packard, Apple, Intel, and JP Morgan Chase & Company. JUST Capital is a company that “measures and ranks companies on the issues Americans care about most.”

Like this: Like Loading...

Related