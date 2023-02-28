In a press release, Target Corp. said it plans to invest $4 billion to $5 billion this year to expand its guest-centric services, operations network of stores and supply chain facilities, digital experiences and other capabilities. Part of those plans involve the retailer’s Apple at Target shop-in-shop.

Last October Target Corp. announced an expanded collaboration with Apple, more than tripling its Apple at Target locations. In February 2021, Target unveiled the first Apple at Target shop-in-shops. Each location features Apple-trained Target Tech Consultants and twice the space dedicated to Apple products

In today’s press release, Target said it was also making investments in about 175 of its existing stores, ranging from full remodels to the addition of Ulta Beauty at Target or Apple at Target shop-in-shop experiences, or expanded capacity for same-day fulfillment services.

