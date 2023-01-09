The Motion Picture Sound Editors announced nominations for the 70th annual Golden Reel Awards. Apple TV+ shows get three nominations.

“Severance: The We We Are” is nominated for “Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing — Broadcast Long Form Dialogue/ ADR” and “Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing — Broadcast Long Form.” “Louis Armstrong’s Black and Blues” is nominated for “Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing — Documentary.”

You can read the complete list of winners here.

