American Cinematheque has announced its honorees for its second edition of Tribute to the Crafts, taking place on Thursday, February 9 at the Cinematheque’s Aero Theatre in Santa Monica. Apple TV+’s “Louis Armstrong’s Blue and Blues” is nominated fro best Documentary Score.

Here’s how the documentary is described: “Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues” offers an intimate and revealing look at the world-changing musician, presented through a lens of archival footage and never-before-heard home recordings and personal conversations. This definitive documentary, directed by Sacha Jenkins, honors Armstrong’s legacy as a founding father of jazz, one of the first internationally known and beloved stars, and a cultural ambassador of the United States. The film shows how Armstrong’s own life spans the shift from the Civil War to the Civil Rights movement, and how he became a lightning rod figure in that turbulent era.

The documentary is directed and produced by Emmy-nominated Sacha Jenkins, and produced by Imagine Documentaries, Sara Bernstein, Justin Wilkes and Julie Anderson along with executive producers Brian Grazer and Ron Howard. The film is produced in association with Universal Music Group’s Polygram Entertainment with Michele Anthony and David Blackman serving as executive producers.

It’s the goal of Tribute to the Craftsto honor those at the heart of filmmaking, and have exhibited extraordinary work behind the camera over the past year, according to the Cinematheque. The evening will celebrate individuals in 15 categories covering all aspects of filmmaking and will showcase clips from each of their respective films.

The honorees were selected by a prestigious jury of cinephiles, film historians and journalists from the most respected outlets across the country (full disclosure: I was a member of the jury).

