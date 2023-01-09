Apple will revamp of its services division as services executive Peter Stern is departing at the end of December, reports Business Insider (a subscription is required to read the article). Stern told colleagues that he is leaving in order to spend more time on the East Coast.

Stern serves as Apple’s vice president of services overseeing Apple TV+, Sports, Apple News+, iCloud, Apple Fitness+, Books, Apple Arcade, and Apple One, is reportedly leaving the company.

Apple hired the former Time Warner Cable exec as a vice president working on cloud services in 2016. He reports to Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Internet software and services. Before Apple, Stern was chief product, people, and strategy officer at Time Warner Cable, but left when it was bought by Charter Communications.

According to Business Insider, as part of his departure, the Services team will be reorganized to split Stern’s responsibilities into three separate divisions. One of those executives will purportedly be Oliver Schusser, who is currently in charge of Apple Music.

