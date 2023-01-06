Satechi has unveiled the 200W 6-Port PD GaN Charger that boasts USB-C PD ports supporting a total power output of 200W. The charger is also equipped with advanced power distribution that automatically adjusts wattage when new devices are detected.

According to the folks at Satechi, the new charger features next generation Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology, which is about three times as efficient as silicon-based chargers in converting power to electricity. Swapping out silicon for GaN also allows Satechi to reduce the size of the charger.

Including a total of 6 USB-C PD ports – two USB-C PD 3.1 and four USB-C PD 3.0 – Satechi’s newest GaN charger powers up to six devices simultaneously. Its advanced power distribution automatically adjusts based on the number of ports used and devices connected, achieving 140W when one device is connected to PD1 or PD2 and up to 200W total when additional ports are utilized.

Satechi’s 200W GaN Charger includes CE and ETL certifications that offer “an efficient and safe charge for connected devices.” Recommended for use with certified charging cables, the GaN charger is compatible with Apple, Thunderbolt, and USB-C devices

Satechi’s 200W 6-Port PD GaN Charger is currently available for preorder on Satechi.net for $149.99 and will begin shipping in quarter two. If purchased during the preorder period, customers can receive 20% off with code CES20.

