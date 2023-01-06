Episode XOXO is now available on Apple Arcade, Apple’s U.S. $4.99/month or $49.99/year game streaming service that has over 200 games. Apple Arcade is also available as part of the Apple One bundle.

Episode XOXO is available for the Mac, iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV set-top box. Here’s how it’s described: Episode XOXO lets you live your stories with love, romance, adventure, and drama. Wouldn’t it be amazing if you were a character in your favorite story? Episode XOXO lets you do just that with stories where you make choices that matter.

Episode XOXO is an ever-growing collection of interactive stories where you choose your destiny.

How does it work?

Customize your avatar and design your outfit

Develop relationships with your favorite characters – will they be rivals or Romeos?

Change fate through your choices

Immerse yourself in diverse worlds, the options are endless!

Episode XOXO is a single player game for ages 12 and up. It has gamepad support.

