In a historic shift, Prime Video is now the SVOD [streaming video on demand] market leader in the US and now holds a 1% lead over Netflix, according to JustWatch.

The international streaming guide says Disney+ edged out HBO Max for third place, maintaining a 5% margin to Netflix. Apple TV+ dropped 1% in quarter four, and is now tied with Paramount+.

Apple now has 6% of the SVOD market. This compares to 21% for Amazon Prime, 20% for Netflix, 15% for Disney +, 14% for HBO Max, 11% for Hulu, and6% for Paramount +.

Netflix has had a downward trend throughout 2022, and Prime Video finally overtook the lead position in the fourth quarter. Disney+ hit a plateau after a year of mostly growth, but ended the year +2% higher than it began. Apple TV+ and Paramount+ saw +1% and +3% rises through 2022, respectively.

