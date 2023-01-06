Since I can’t cover everything, I like to offer a daily roundup of must-read articles from some other great websites:

° From Bloomberg Law: Apple’s administrative wins canceling claims across two patents it had been accused of infringing were undone by US Patent and Trademark Office Director Kathi Vidal in a decision made public on Wednesday,, reports (a subscription is required to read the article).

° From 9to5Mac: T-Mobile is expanding its partnership with Delta to make in-flight Wi-Fi dramatically more accessible. Starting next month, T-Mobile will provide free in-flight WiFi to all Delta passengers, even those who use a competing carrier like AT&T or Verizon.

° From ET News: As early as next month, you will be able to use your iPhone for business use at public institutions in South Korea.

° From AppleInsider: Ember is releasing an updated version of its heated Travel Mug 2+, which will work with Apple’s Find My app.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, the panel of Chuck Joiner, David Ginsburg, Eric Bolden, Brittany Smith, Jeff Gamet, Mark Fuccio, Andrew Orr, and Jim Rea looks at how iPhones are sold and whether that is a problem or a benefit to Apple. (Part 1)

Like this: Like Loading...

Related