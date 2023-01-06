Apple TV+ has unveiled the trailer for the third season of its NAACP Image Award-winning anthology “Truth Be Told” starring Academy Award winner Octavia Spencer, who also executive produces.

Gabrielle Union joins the all-new season that is set to make its global debut on Friday, January 20, 2023. Hailing from acclaimed writer, showrunner and executive producer Nichelle Tramble Spellman, the 10-episode third season sees Spencer reprise her role as investigative reporter turned true crime podcaster, Poppy Scoville, to take on a new case.

“Truth Be Told” season three will make its global debut with the first episode, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday through March 24, 2023, on

