Oscar and Tony-nominated Ruth Negga has been tapped to star opposite Jake Gyllenhaal (who is in final negotiations), in “Presumed Innocent,”Apple TV+’s upcoming limited series from David E. Kelley, J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot and Warner Bros. TV, where the company is based, reports Deadline.

She’ll play Barbara Sabich, an artist, gallerist, mother and wife whose life is upended when her husband, Rusty Sabich (Gyllenhaal), is accused of murdering his mistress.

About ‘Presumed Innocent’

Here’s how the series is described: Inspired by Scott Turow’s courtroom thriller, “Presumed Innocent” is the story of a horrific murder that upends the Chicago Prosecuting Attorneys’ office when one of its own is suspected of the crime. Multi-Emmy Award winner Kelley reimagines “Presumed Innocent,” exploring obsession, sex, politics, and the power and limits of love, as the accused fights to hold his family and marriage together.

“Presumed Innocent” was published in 1987 and was turned into a 1990 hit film starring Harrison Ford. It tells the story of a horrific murder that upends the Chicago Prosecuting Attorneys’ office when one of its own is suspected of the crime.

About Apple TV+

