As noted by AppleInsider, via a new Apple Card promotion users who apply for the credit card/payment service and subscribe to the Wall Street Journal digitally for a year can have the fee paid back by Apple.

To participate, you’ll have to get the Apple Card via this promotional link and subscribe. You’ll get the money after the first month.

AppleInsider adds that there are many further conditions on the offer. It only applies to the Wall Street Journal‘s All Access Digital subscription, for instance. Users must be approved for a new Apple Card by January 31, 2023, and they must also take out the subscription within 60 days.

