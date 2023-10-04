Twelve South has announced the US$54.99AirFly Pro Deluxe with a 25 hour-plus charge.

The AirFly Pro connects your favorite wireless headphones to the in-flight entertainment system so you can enjoy wireless audio anywhere. And now, with our beautifully designed international airline adapter, you’ll have the perfect connection on even more flights! The new Deluxe Edition — available in white or black — includes AirFly Pro & the Deluxe International Airline Adapter, which all stows into a premium vegan suede Travel Pouch.

With it you can:

° Connect wireless headphones to wired jacks;

° Pair two sets of AirPods or wireless headphones to one device for shared listening;

° Recharge via USB-C.

