A MacRumors report is skeptical that Apple will release any new iPads this year. The Sellers Research Group (that’s me) says we’ll see at least one updated tablet: an iPad Pro with an M3 processor.

Apple’s M3 will be the third-generation chip for Apple Silicon processors, following the M2 debut earlier this year. The M2 uses second-generation 5nm architecture and offers an 18% upgrade in performance over the first-generation M1. The M3 is likely to use a 3nm (N3) architecture. Apple manufacturing partner says TSMC, the new N3 technology will give 15% better performance in terms of speed and performance while offering a 30% reduction in power used when compared to the 5nm size.

MacRumors says the first Apple devices with ‌M3‌ chips are not likely to appear until the second half of 2023, which seemingly rules out a new ‌iPad Pro‌ anytime soon. However, I think that an update in the October timeframe makes perfect sense.

The current 11- and 12.9-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ models were released in October 2022, adding the ‌M2‌ chip. And with Apple pushing its most powerful tablet as replacements for traditional computers, adding an M3 processor only makes sense.

