I prefer a holster case for my iPhone — and my favorite continues to be The Answer 400 (US$49) from simple.be. However, if you prefer something a little different (well, okay, very different) WaterField Designs’ $79 Essential iPhone Crossbody Pouch offers an intriguing alternative.

It’s a minimalist phone crossbody case in which you can stash an iPhone and other necessities. As with all WaterField products, it looks great and has an elegant design thanks to its ballistic nylon and colorful Forza textile phone pouch. You can place not only your iPhone in it, but also a small wallet, AirPods Pro Charging case, and more.

This makes it handy for sight-seeing in a new city, going to a movie, etc Just make sure you don’t remove it and leave it behind. If you do and have stored your iPhone and wallet in it, it’s a potential disaster.

The Essential iPhone Crossbody Pouch is make of rugged, abrasion- and water-resistant 1050 denier ballistic nylon (the same material that bullet-proof vests are made of). Just remember that water-resistant isn’t waterproof. However, the YKK zipper is waterproof. And two custom metal zipper pulls grant access from either side.

The small main compartment fits, as mentioned, a wallet, AirPods Pro, etc. The interior cell phone pocket keeps an iPhone or similar-sized smartphone separated and protected from the other contents.

The interior pocket for Apple AirPods Pro Charging Case or another small item is elevated for easy access. A carabiner, keychain, or sunglasses can be hooked onto the exterior front loop.

A front open-topped pocket stows goodies you need to access quick. Items such as sunglasses can also be attached to the front loop. A gold diamond-patterned liner illuminates the bag’s interior, making it easy to find enclosed items.

The Essential iPhone Crossbody Pouch is available with a titanium, blue, black, green, and red accent on the full grain leather body. It comes in one size: 7.25 high by 4.5 inches long by 1.5 inches wide. It weighs 5.4 ounces.

The Essential iPhone Crossbody Pouch isn’t for everyone. However, for those who want to store their iPhone and a smattering of other items in a wearable case, it’s an excellent choice.

And don’t worry guys. As the line from “The Hangover” says “It’s not a man purse, it’s called a satchel.” Or in this case, a crossbody pouch.

Apple World Today Rating (out of 5 stars): ★★★★

