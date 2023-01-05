Apple TV+ has released a trailer for season two of “Foundation,” the epic saga from storyteller David S. Goyer and produced for Apple by Skydance Television. The second season will kick off this summer.

Based on Isaac Asimov’s award-winning stories, and featuring an international cast led by Harris and Pace, alongside rising stars Lou Llobell and Leah Harvey, the adaptation of “Foundation” chronicles the stories of four crucial individuals transcending space and time as they overcome deadly crises, shifting loyalties and complicated relationships that will ultimately determine the fate of humanity.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $6.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related