There are a flood of announcements from this week’s Consumer Electronics Show. Here’s a round-up:

° OWC introduced the Thunderbolt Go Dock with a built-in power supply and 11 ports.

° CommScope announced its entry into the Wi-Fi 7 retail market with the launch of the SURFboard G54 DOCSIS 3.1 quad-band Wi-Fi 7 cable modem.

° Monoprice unveiled several new products, including a new monitor, computer docks, and more.

° ErgoAV has released a new standing desk with features ranging from cable management to a built-in wireless charger, USBC chargers, and a drawer that locks – controlled by an app – the standing desk is a must-have for any office.

° Eve Systems says that Eve Door and Window, Eve Energy, and Eve Motion accessories with built-in Matter certification will be available for purchase in March.

° VisionTek has announced a family of USB-C power adapters that purportedly smaller, faster and more efficient.

° Sabrent has released USB-C to dual 3.5-inch SATA and RAID docking station that supports solid-state or mechanical drives.

° ViewSonic unveiled a 27-inch monitor, new portable displays, and a 4K projector.

° EZQuest debuted three new USB-C multimedia hubs with extra ports for external displays, charging, and portable storage.

° Aqara says it will expand its product portfolio in 2023 with the addition of innovative sensors, smart door locks, video doorbells and LED strips.

° IOGEAR announced new USB-C docks, a new 4K multi-device keyboard, and more.

° TP-Link unveiled next-generation smart home security cameras, video doorbells, smart door locks, robot vacuum line and Matter compatible products.

