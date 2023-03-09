Apple TV+ has debuted the trailer for “The Last Thing He Told Me,” the limited series based on the No. 1 New York Times bestselling novel by Laura Dave.

Starring and executive produced by Jennifer Garner, the seven-part drama features an ensemble cast that also includes Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Angourie Rice, Aisha Tyler, Augusto Aguilera, Geoff Stults and John Harlan Kim. “The Last Thing He Told Me” is produced by Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine and 20th Television, and will premiere globally on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes on Friday, April 14, 2023, followed by new episodes every Friday through May 19.

The series follows Hannah (played by Garner), a woman who must forge a relationship with her 16-year-old stepdaughter Bailey (played by Rice) in order to find the truth about why her husband has mysteriously disappeared.

