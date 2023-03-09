As noted by AppleInsider, Apple’s store in Confluence, Lyon, has been closed for renovations since the start of the year, but the company has now revealed its reopening date.

France’s Apple Confluence originally opened in April 2012, but was closed on January 15, 2023, for what was estimated to be two months of renovations. The store page has now been refreshed with the reopening date, though no further details have been announced.

The store is located at Centre Commercial Confluence, 112 Cours Charlemagne, 6900 Lyon.

