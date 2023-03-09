Julianne Moore and Sydney Sweeney will play a mother-daughter duo in “Echo Valley,” an Apple Studios feature from “Mare of Easttown” creator Brad Ingelsby, reports The Wrap.

Here’s how the movie is described: Like the acclaimed HBO series, “Echo Valley” is rooted in southeastern Pennsylvania, where a grieving woman named Kate Garrett (Moore) lives in isolation on a 22-acre farm. Her days of boarding and training horses at Echo Valley Farm are interrupted when her wayward daughter Claire (Sweeney) shows up one night, covered in someone else’s blood. As the synopsis puts it, that sets into motion “a heart-pounding thriller about just how far a mother will go to save her child.”

BAFTA-winning director Michael Pearce (“Beast,” “Encounter”) will helm from Ingelsby’s script, developed with Michael Pruss. Ridley Scott will produce through his banner Scott Free, along with Pruss and Ingelsby.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $6.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related