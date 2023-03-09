Apple TV+ has won a multiple-studio bidding war for Cin Fabré’s memoir “Wolf Hustle”, about a young Black woman’s ascent on male-dominated Wall Street, reports Deadline.

“Till” filmmaker Chinonye Chukwu is adapting it as a feature, and directing and producing under her Where’s the Fire banner alongside Entertainment 360.

Here’s how Deadline describes “Wolf Hustle”: In “Wolf Hustle,” Fabré, who was a broker on Wall Street, offers an engrossing and unapologetic portrait of a young Black woman succeeding in the testosterone-laden New York business world. In her deconstruction of the business world, the author grapples with what is most meaningful in life, ultimately beating Wall Street at its own game. The project is billed as being a mix of “The Wolf of Wall Street” and “The Big Short” set in 1990s.

