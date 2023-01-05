As noted by MacRumors, Apple has launched Apple Books digital narration, offering a new way for publishers to automatically generate high-quality AI-narrated audio from written text.

Here’s how Apple describes the feature: Apple Books digital narration brings together advanced speech synthesis technology with important work by teams of linguists, quality control specialists, and audio engineers to produce high-quality audiobooks from an ebook file. Apple has long been on the forefront of innovative speech technology, and has now adapted it for long-form reading, working alongside publishers, authors, and narrators. For information on how you can take advantage of this new technology, see the How to get started section below.

Digitally narrated titles are a valuable complement to professionally narrated audiobooks, and will help bring audio to as many books and as many people as possible. Apple Books remains committed to celebrating and showcasing the magic of human narration and will continue to grow the human-narrated audiobook catalog.

Samples of the voices developed specifically for the feature are available here.

