Apple Fitness+, Apple’s fitness and wellness service, is introducing new ways for users to improve their overall well-being in the new year.

Starting Monday, January 9, the service will launch Kickboxing, a new total-body cardio workout type. A brand-new meditation theme, Sleep, will join the nine other themes in the Meditation library, all designed to make users’ practice more impactful than ever before. To help them get started, a new program called Introduction to Meditations for Sleep — designed to help users wind down before bed and drift off to sleep — will launch.

Additionally, Artist Spotlight will launch new workouts featuring music by Beyoncé, including songs from her latest album, RENAISSANCE, bringing her iconic music to the service. Time to Walk will kick off its fifth season with new guests, including Golden Globe-nominated actor Jamie Lee Curtis, late-night talk show host Amber Ruffin, Olympic champion figure skater Nathan Chen, and German actor Nina Hoss. Fitness+ will also launch two new Collections — 6 Weeks to Restart Your Fitness and Level Up Your Core Training — as well as welcome three new trainers to the team.

About Apple Fitness +

Apple Fitness+ is available as a subscription service for US$9.99 (US) per month or $79.99 per year, and can be shared with up to five other family members. It’s included in the Apple One Premier plan, which, where available, also gives customers access to Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, and iCloud+ with 2TB of storage, and can be shared with up to five other family members.

Fitness+ is available in Australia, Austria, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, France, Germany, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Switzerland, the UAE, the UK, and the US.

