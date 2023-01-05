Apple has bought the big Cupertino, California, office campus that it’s leased for more than a decade, reports SilconValley.com. The purchase price is unknown.

The tech giant bought the Apple Results Way Campus, an office and research complex that Apple leased in 2011 in a rental deal that at that time marked the company’s first foray west of State Route 85. SiliconValley.com notes that the purchase of the campus further cements Apple’s presence in Silicon Valley and was completed at a time when a narrative has emerged that tech companies are fleeing California in significant numbers and are scaling back their office holdings.The campus that Apple now owns, according to documents filed on Dec. 23 with county officials, is located near the corner of Results Way and Bubb Road and is a short distance from the interchange of State Route 85 and Stevens Creek Boulevard, just west of De Anza College. It’s just a few miles from Apple’s “spaceship” headquarters.

In 2019 the tech giant bought two office buildings at the corner of Stevens Creek Boulevard and Torres Avenue in Cupertino, California, according to property documents filed with the Santa Clara County Recorder’s Office.

The tech giant paid $290 million for the two buildings, the county documents show. The two office buildings are known as Cupertino City Center 1 and Cupertino City Center 2. Cupertino is located in Santa Clara County, directly west of San Jose on the western edge of the Santa Clara Valley with portions extending into the foothills of the Santa Cruz Mountains. The population is around 60,000.

