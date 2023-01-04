Apple TV+ has announced the all-new stop motion series for kids and families, “Shape Island,” featuring the voices of Yvette Nicole Brown (“Disenchanted”), Harvey Guillen (“What We Do in the Shadows”), Scott Adsit (“30 Rock”) and Gideon Adlon (“Blockers”).

Based on the internationally bestselling trilogy of Shapes picture books by Mac Barnett and Jon Klassen, “Shape Island” premieres globally Friday, January 20 on Apple TV+.

Here’s how “Shape Island” is described: This clever, funny and inspiring new stop-motion animated series from Apple TV+ takes place on a charming island and invites viewers to join serious Square, intrepid Circle and tricky Triangle on their silly adventures as they dig up some fun, search for answers and build on their friendship — all while learning how to navigate each other’s differences. “Shape Island” shows kids that friendship can take many shapes.

The series was co-created by book authors Mac Barnett and Jon Klassen, who serve as executive producers alongside Emmy Award-winning Bix Pix Entertainment’s Kelli Bixler and Drew Hodges (“Tumble Leaf”). Ryan Pequin serves as co-executive producer and head writer.

Also this month, “Helpsters” season three returns with all-new episodes Friday, January 6.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $6.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related