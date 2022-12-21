Since I can’t cover everything, I like to offer a daily roundup of must-read articles from some other great websites:

° From Six Colors: Apple’s self-repair program, which was announced last year, arrived in April, and came to the Mac in August with support for the M1 MacBook Air and all three M1 MacBook Pro models, has now been extended to support Mac desktops and the new Apple Studio Display. Newly supported Macs are the M1 iMac, M1 Mac mini, and Mac Studio.

° From Bloomberg: A “passionate ad bipartisan” legislative effort to rein in the country’s biggest tech firms collapsed this week, “the victim of an epic lobbying campaign by Amazon, Apple, Google, and Meta.”

° From Macworld: For decades, “A Charlie Brown Christmas” aired on broadcast TV, but that’s no longer the case–it’s now an Apple TV+ exclusive. But Apple is making it available to anyone to watch for free, for a limited time.

° From MacRumors: Apple plans to make its TV app available for Android smartphones, according to Twitter user ShrimpApplePro, who accurately leaked the iPhone 14 Pro’s Dynamic Island hardware design and the box for the device.

° From AppleInsider: Following Apple’s patching of the issue, Microsoft has revealed it discovered a way to bypass Gatekeeper in macOS, and even Lockdown Mode to run malware.

° From MacVoices Live!: The 2022 MacVoices Holiday Gift Guide features picks from Kirk McElhearn and Wally Cherwinsi, and run from books to iPhone accessories, Mac, iOS and iPad software to AirTags, audio choices to connectivity. And some surprises as well.

