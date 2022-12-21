Following eight consecutive quarters of growth, the Indian PC market (desktops, notebooks and tablets) suffered a downturn in the third quarter of 2022, according to Canalys. Shipments fell 4% year on year to 5.1 million units.

However, it was good news for Apple. It sold 456,000 Macs and iPads in quarter three, giving it 9% of India’s PC market. That compares to sales of 398,000 in the third quarter of 2021 for 61.1% year-over-year growth.

Ahead of Apple in Indian PC market share, as of quarter three, are Lenovo (21.5%), HP (18.5%), and Acer (10.5%). It should be noted that most of Apple’s sales in the country are for iPads, not Macs. Unlike many research groups, Canalys counted iPads as PCs.

As the largest category by volume, notebook shipments caused the overall market decline, decreasing sharply by 21%, according to Canalys. Desktop and tablet shipments saw significant annual growth, up 36% to 766,000 units and 24% to 1.5 million units respectively in quarter three, notes the research group.

