Apple continued to gain smartphone market share in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region in the third quarter, largely due to improving distribution across the region, reports Counterpoint Research.

The iPhone 13 series appeared regularly among the best-selling models in the region, even during the last months of the iPhone 13 cycle. Counterpoint expects Apple’s volume and market share to increase further in the next quarter as the iPhone 14 sales begin to gain momentum.

However, overall in quarter three, Smartphone shipments in MEA fell 20.4% year-over-year and 12% quarter-over-quarter to 35 million units in the third quarter of 2022. Compared to the previous quarter, the macro situation continued to worsen as inflation undermined consumer sentiment, while smartphone manufacturers became ever more cautious in areas such as distribution expansion, marketing efforts and stock management, reports Counterpoint.

Market leader Samsung saw year-over-year volume and market share growth, as its supply issues subsided, while the Galaxy A series’ 2022 iterations continued to gain momentum. Samsung continues to be the best-placed manufacturer in the region “as its broad product portfolio covers every customer segment,” according to Counterpoint.

