The French Commercial Court in Paris has fined Apple over $1 million euros (about US$1.06 million) for imposing “abusive commercial clauses on French app developers for access to the company’s App Store,” reports Reuters.

In August it was announced that the law firm that recently secured an US$100 million settlement against Apple regarding its anticompetitive App Store policies was now representing France-based iOS developers for the same issues in a new antitrust lawsuit filed in California federal court by Hagens Berman in association with Paris-based antitrust lawyer Fayrouze Masmi-Dazi.

The lawsuit accuses Apple of antitrust overpricing in its App Store functionality and in-app purchase (IAP) services. The lawsuit representing France-based iOS developers seeks to force Apple to end its “abusive monopoly and allow competition in the distribution of iOS apps and related products, to get rid of pricing mandates, and to reimburse developers for overcharges made through abuse of its monopoly power.”

In a tweeted statement regarding the French court’s decision, Apple had this to say: Apple believes in vibrant and competitive markets that allow innovation to flourish.

We will review this French court decision closely and will continue working hard to deliver support for developers and a safe experience for users.

Through the App Store, we’ve helped French developers of all sizes share their passion and creativity with users around the world while creating a secure and trusted place for customers.

