NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has given a brief update on the state of the Sunday Ticket package, saying that negotiations are at “a very critical point for us,” according to Sportico. And Apple remains a top contender, the article adds.

However, negotiations are proceeding very slooooowly, according to Sportico. Apparently, they’ll extend into next year.

The rights could go for up to more than US$2 billion per year. NFL Sunday Ticket is the NFL’s out-of-market package, which has recently aired on DirecTV. It’s separate from a slew of licensing deals recently completed between the NFL, most major broadcast TV networks and Amazon. Acquiring it would certainly attract more eyeballs to Apple TV+.

