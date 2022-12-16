Amanda Brugel (“The Handmaid’s Tale”) has joined the cast of Apple TV’s “Dark Matter” in a recurring role. She will portray the character of Blaire, Daniella’s (Jennifer Connelly) close friend, reports Deadline.

About ‘Dark Matter’

Here’s how the series is described: “Dark Matter” is a story about the road not taken. The series will follow Jason Dessen (played by Joel Edgerton), a physicist, professor, and family man who — one night while walking home on the streets of Chicago — is abducted into an alternate version of his life. Wonder quickly turns to nightmare when he tries to return to his reality amid the multiverse of lives he could have lived. In this labyrinth of mind-bending realities, he embarks on a harrowing journey to get back to his true family and save them from the most terrifying, unbeatable foe imaginable: himself.

“Dark Matter” will be executive produced by Matt Tolmach (“Jumanji” franchise, “Venom,” “Future Man”) and David Manpearl for Matt Tolmach Productions. Crouch will write the pilot script and serve as showrunner and executive producer on the series, and Louis Leterrier (“Now You See Me,” “Lupin,” “The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance”) is set to direct the first four episodes.

