In October, Belkin released the US$29.95 iPhone Mount with MagSafe for Mac laptops. Now it’s released the $39.99 iPhone Mount with MagSafe for Mac desktops and displays.

Both are designed to work with Apple’s Continuity Camera, a new feature in macOS Ventura that enables Mac customers to use their iPhone as a webcam.

With the Belkin iPhone Mount with MagSafe for Mac desktops and displays, you can mount your MagSafe-compatible iPhone securely to your Mac desktop or display for FaceTime, capturing content, video conferencing and more. The magnetic attachment allows for hands-free camera streaming. And you can rotate your iPhone to portrait or landscape and adjust viewing angles from vertical to 25 degrees downward with the tilting hinge.

