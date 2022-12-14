Since I can’t cover everything, I like to offer a daily roundup of must-read articles from some other great websites:

° From Bloomberg: Apple is considering removing its requirement for iPhone and iPad web browsers to use WebKit, the open source browser engine that powers Safari.

° From AppleInsider: Side-loading and alternative app stores won’t affect Apple’s bottom line by much, and in fact, could improve its stock thanks to regulatory backoff — at least according to Morgan Stanley.

° From 9to5Mac: A proposed move by Elon Musk could see Twitter ads tracking you whether or not you want them to, a new report suggests today. This would appear to be in clear violation of Apple’s App Store rules.

° From The Globe and Mail: British Columbia search and rescue teams are complaining about multiple false alarms for Apple’s iPhone 14 Crash Detection feature.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, the “About An Hour With Jeff Carlson on Apple Watch” has the author of “Take Control of Apple Watch” discussing Apple Pay and Apple Watch, the inevitable watch bands, and what he does pretty much every day on his watch. (Part 2)

