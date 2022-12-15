The global TWS [true wireless stereo] market recorded shipments of about 300 million units in 2021. This figure is expected to continuously increase till 2025, according to Counterpoint Research.

Sales in the <$100 segment have increased steadily with the firm growth of emerging local companies such as Skullcandy in the US and boAt in India, adds the research group. On the other hand, sales in the >$150 segment, which can be described as premium product sales, have stagnated.

Counterpoint says leading TWS brands like Apple, Samsung, Sony, Sennheiser and B&O, which mainly focus on the >$150 segment, are trying to expand market share by differentiating their products. For example, Apple and Samsung are differentiating their products with enhanced ANC [active noise cancellation], where users can enjoy the music with reduced fatigue and increased immersion.

Samsung has showcased its new Intelligent ANC (IANC) with the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. Unlike the existing ANC, it can effectively remove external noise by analyzing surrounding sound.

Apple’s AirPods line is equipped with “adaptive transparency” to minimize the intensity of loud noises with its computational algorithms. The two companies did not increase the size of the earbuds while increasing play time.

