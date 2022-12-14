Apple TV+ has announced a new sports documentary series “Super League: The War for Football,” that will premiere January 13, 2023.

Here’s how the series is described: “Super League: The War for Football” is a four-part series that documents the high stakes battle that is set off when plans for a breakaway league emerge and the past, present and future of European football collide, leaving the game’s most powerful leaders to defend, or upend, the traditions of the sport. With unprecedented access to league presidents, club owners and the architects behind the European Super League, the docuseries brings fans the yet untold story of how and why this idea was hatched and the battle plans that were formed to fight it.

The series is directed and executive produced by All Rise Films’ News & Documentary Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Jeff Zimbalist (“The Two Escobars,” “The Line,” “Momentum Generation”), and executive produced by Words + Pictures’ Emmy Award-winning Connor Schell and produced by Libby Geist (“The Last Dance,” “30 for 30,” and the Oscar-winning “O.J. Made in America”).

About Apple TV+

