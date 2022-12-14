Disgraced former tennis champion Boris Becker is to be profiled and interviewed in an Apple TV+ two-part doc from Oscar winners Alex Gibney and John Battsek, reports Deadline.

A German former world No. 1 tennis player, he won the Wimbledon Championship at the age of 17. He ultimately won six Grand Slam singles titles: three Wimbledon Championships, two Australian Opens and one US Open. Becker also won three year-end championships, 13 Masters titles and an Olympic gold medal. In 1989, he was voted the Player of the Year by both the ATP and the ITF.

After his playing career ended Becker became a tennis commentator, tennis coach, and professional poker player. However, in October 2002, the Munich District Court gave him a suspended two-year prison sentence for tax evasion. In 2017, he was declared bankrupt and in April 2022, he was sentenced to two and a half years in prison for hiding assets that the court required him to give to his creditors.

Deadline says Apple TV+’s untitled series aims to explore all aspects of the six-Grand-Slam-winning sportsman’s life, who won Wimbledon when he was just 17 but is now in prison.

Deadline says producers followed the German for three years prior to April 2022, when Becker was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison for hiding assets and loans to avoid paying his debts, following a tumultuous period, much of which spilled out into the media.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $6.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related