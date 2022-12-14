Apple TV+ has announced that “Dear Edward,” a drama series written and executive produced by Emmy Award winner Jason Katims, and starring Emmy nominee Connie Britton and SAG Award winner Taylor Schilling, will make its global debut with the first three episodes of its 10-episode first season on Friday, February 3, 2023.

They will be followed by one new episode weekly every Friday through March 24, 2023. Adapted from Ann Napolitano’s bestselling novel, “Dear Edward” is described as “a heartbreaking, life-affirming and uplifting story about survival, resilience, connection and the examination of what makes us human.”

About ‘Dear Edward’

Here’s how the series is described: Hailing from Apple Studios, “Dear Edward” tells the story of Edward Adler (played by Colin O’Brien), a 12-year-old boy who survives a devastating commercial plane crash that kills every other passenger on the flight, including his family. As Edward and others all over the world are affected by the tragedy try to make sense of life after the crash, unexpected friendships, romances and communities are formed.

“Dear Edward” stars Emmy nominee Connie Britton, SAG Award winner Taylor Schilling and introduces newcomer Colin O’Brien. The ensemble cast also includes Amy Forsyth, Anna Uzele, Audrey Corsa, Brittany S. Hall, Carter Hudson, Dario Ladani Sanchez, Douglas M. Griffin, Eva Ariel Binder, Idris DeBrand, Ivan Shaw, Jenna Qureshi, Khloe Bruno and Maxwell Jenkins.

“Dear Edward” is written by Katims, who serves as showrunner. He executive produces through True Jack Productions alongside Jeni Mulein. Book author Ann Napolitano also serves as executive producer alongside Fisher Stevens (Palmer), who is set to direct the first episode and serve as executive producer on the pilot.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $6.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related