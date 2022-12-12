“Fraggle Rock: Back To The Rock” will be back for another go-round. Apple TV+ has renewed the Emmy-winning series for a second season, reports Deadline.

Daveed Diggs (“Hamilton”), who appeared in the “Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock Night of the Lights” holiday special, is set to return, along with Ariana DeBose (“Schmigadoon!”), Brett Goldstein (“Ted Lasso”) and Catherine O’Hara (“Schitt’s Creek”) in guest-starring roles. Production on Season 2 of the reboot of Jim Henson’s classic Fraggle Rock is underway in Calgary, Canada. According to Deadline, in Season 2, big changes affecting the Rock, the Fraggles, Doozers, and Gorgs will force them to confront their past and celebrate their interdependence, as they move through challenges together with hope, silliness, and brand new songs, all while dancing their cares away…down at Fraggle Rock.

