If you’re making a short trip with your MacBook Pro, you may not need a full-fledged, bulky travel case. Sometimes a sleeve will suffice — especially with the 16-inch MacBook Pro’s 14-hour-plus battery life.

Muijo’s new Envoy Laptop Sleeve is great for protecting the pricey laptop from dings and scratches and is also environmentally friendly. It’s a “cruelty-free” vegan leather sleeve for 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models. It’s made of recycled polyester fabric and recycled polyester lining with a vegan leather trim.

Lightweight, durable, and fully waterproof, the Envoy boasts a magnetic opening that provides both quick access and added security. Its magnetic side-pocket expands to hold larger items and “shrinks” when empty.

A convenient side opening allows for easy in-sleeve charging, which means you can juice up your laptop while it remains in the Enjoy. There’s also an elastic phone pocket and easy access notebook/passport pocket. (Note that your laptop might fit tightly at first, but the sleeve will eventually take its shape and loosen up.)

The Envoy Laptop Sleeve is available now from mujjo.com and the company’s Amazon Store. Prices start at US$95 for both the 14-inch and 16-inch versions. The latter, which I have, measures 15.75 inches wide and 12 inches deep, and weighs

To keep your sleeve looking good, wipe the fabric with a clean, slightly damp white cloth. To remove light marks, use a clean white cloth dipped in mild soapy water. Let the fabric dry naturally, away from direct heat or sunlight.

Apple World Today Rating (out of 5 stars): ★★★★★

