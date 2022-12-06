By Dustin Darnell

Kensington’s US$99 H2000 USB-C Over-Ear Headset have large ear cups to accommodate all ear sizes. The foam cups are comfortable, and they perform very well in audio tests. While they do not offer active noise cancellation, the passive noise cancellation is better than many other options on the market.

The headphones have inline controls on the cord. The mute button on the inline controls illuminates when the mic is muted. The mic can be muted by software, pressing the mic button in the inline controls, or by raising the mic.

The mic is one of the better ones I have ever tested. It eliminates background ambient noise. The passive noise cancellation is so effective that it is a nice bonus that the mic audio is fed back into the headphones. This allows you to hear yourself naturally when speaking.

The headphones are reversible so the mic can be worn on either the right or left side. It is difficult to adjust the size, which is not necessarily bad. When you have adjusted the headphones to the correct size, there is no risk in them becoming too lose during wear.

Overall these are great headphones.

Apple World Today Rating (out of 5 stars): ★★★★★

