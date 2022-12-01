Bloomberg is reporting that Apple will call the operating system for its upcoming “RealityPro” augmented reality headset “xrOS.”

The “xrOS” tands for extended reality. Previously, the operating system was rumored to be called “rOS” for reality operating system.

When it comes to Reality Pro, the rumors are abundant. Such a device will arrive in 2024. Or 2025, Or 2026. It will be a head-mounted display. Or may have a design like “normal” glasses. Or it may be eventually be available in both. The Reality Pro may or may not have to be tethered to an iPhone to work. Other rumors say that it could have a custom-build Apple chip.

