In a survey, SlashGear asked 605 respondents based in the US which smartwatch they were planning to buy this holiday season. The Apple Watch dominated.

Approximately 33.39% of the site’s readers said that they would be buying an Apple Watch Series 8, compared to the 25.45% of users who prefer to buy a Samsung Galaxy Watch 5. In third place is the Fitbit Versa 3, a smartwatch oriented around health and exercise. This option scored 15.21% in the SlashGear poll.

The Apple Watch Ultra is on the radar for 10.58% of SlashGear readers, closely followed by the more budget-friendly Apple Watch SE with a score of 9.42%.

