Cynthia Erivo and Renée Zellweger have teamed up for a thriller series that is in the works at Apple TV+, reports Deadline.

“Raising Wild”will starErivo, with Zellweger and Erivo exec producing the series, which is produced by MGM and comes from Damian Kindler and Amber Alexander. According to Deadline, Erivo will apparently star as a neuropsychologist wanted for fraud, kidnapping and murder. Throughout the series, her public fall from grace will have question marks hanging over it, whether she was the victim of a dark conspiracy or is a grave danger to the government and society.

Zellweger is exec producing for Big Picture Co., and Erivo will do the same for her Edith’s Daughter production outfit with Solome Williams. Stacey Levin and Steve Stark are EPs for Toluca Pictures, Carmella Casinelli for Big Picture Co. and Anthony Mastromauro for Identity.

Erivo, a two-time Oscar-nominee for “Harriet,” also featured in Apple TV+ anthology, “Roar,” in an episode titled “The Woman Who Found Bite Marks on Her Skin,” opposite Jake Johnson and P.J. Byrne.

