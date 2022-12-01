Clix, the “every-screen guidance guru for 2022’s streaming leaders,” top 20 streaming series leaders for 2022. Apple TV+ has two series in the list. The top 20 streaming series leaders are:
- Stranger Things -Season 4 (Netflix) Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp
- House of the Dragon (HBO Max) Milly Alcock and Matt Smith
- Bridgerton – Season 2 (Netflix) Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley
- The Boys – Season 3 (Amazon Prime) Jack Quaid, Karl Urban
- The Dropout (Hulu) Amanda Seyfried
- Ozark – Season 4 (Netflix) Jason Bateman and Laura Linney
- Moon Knight (Disney+) Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke
- Severance (Apple TV+) Adam Scott
- Obi-Wan Kenobi (Disney+) Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen
- Barry – Season 3 (HBO Max) Bill Hader and Henry Winkler
- Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty (HBO Max) John C. Reilly
- The Offer (Paramount+) Miles Teller, Juno Temple
- The Crown – Season 5 (Netflix) Elizabeth Debicki and Dominic West
- The Rings of Power (Amazon Prime Video) Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Cordova
- Inventing Anna (Netflix) Julia Garner
- Under the Banner of Heaven (Hulu) Andrew Garfield
- Tulsa King (Paramount+) Sylvester Stallone
- Only Murders in the Building – Season 2 (Hulu) Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short
- Wednesday directed by Tim Burton (Netflix) Jenna Ortega, Christina Ricci
- Black Bird (AppleTV+) Taron Egerton, Ray Liotta
In choosing its must-see list, Clix utilized “a combination of artificial intelligence/machine learning and expert human editorial curation to winnow down the top 20 from hundreds of streaming productions.”
