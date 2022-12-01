Clix, the “every-screen guidance guru for 2022’s streaming leaders,” top 20 streaming series leaders for 2022. Apple TV+ has two series in the list. The top 20 streaming series leaders are:

  1. Stranger Things -Season 4 (Netflix) Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp
  2. House of the Dragon (HBO Max) Milly Alcock and Matt Smith
  3. Bridgerton – Season 2 (Netflix) Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley
  4. The Boys – Season 3 (Amazon Prime) Jack Quaid, Karl Urban
  5. The Dropout (Hulu) Amanda Seyfried
  6. Ozark – Season 4 (Netflix) Jason Bateman and Laura Linney
  7. Moon Knight (Disney+) Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke
  8. Severance (Apple TV+) Adam Scott
  9. Obi-Wan Kenobi (Disney+) Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen
  10. Barry – Season 3 (HBO Max) Bill Hader and Henry Winkler
  11. Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty (HBO Max) John C. Reilly
  12. The Offer (Paramount+) Miles Teller, Juno Temple
  13. The Crown – Season 5 (Netflix) Elizabeth Debicki and Dominic West
  14. The Rings of Power (Amazon Prime Video) Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Cordova
  15. Inventing Anna (Netflix) Julia Garner
  16. Under the Banner of Heaven (Hulu) Andrew Garfield
  17. Tulsa King (Paramount+) Sylvester Stallone
  18. Only Murders in the Building – Season 2 (Hulu) Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short
  19. Wednesday directed by Tim Burton (Netflix) Jenna Ortega, Christina Ricci
  20. Black Bird (AppleTV+) Taron Egerton, Ray Liotta

In choosing its must-see list, Clix utilized “a combination of artificial intelligence/machine learning and expert human editorial curation to winnow down the top 20 from hundreds of streaming productions.”



