Clix, the “every-screen guidance guru for 2022’s streaming leaders,” top 20 streaming series leaders for 2022. Apple TV+ has two series in the list. The top 20 streaming series leaders are:

Stranger Things -Season 4 (Netflix) Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp House of the Dragon (HBO Max) Milly Alcock and Matt Smith Bridgerton – Season 2 (Netflix) Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley The Boys – Season 3 (Amazon Prime) Jack Quaid, Karl Urban The Dropout (Hulu) Amanda Seyfried Ozark – Season 4 (Netflix) Jason Bateman and Laura Linney Moon Knight (Disney+) Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke Severance (Apple TV+) Adam Scott Obi-Wan Kenobi (Disney+) Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen Barry – Season 3 (HBO Max) Bill Hader and Henry Winkler Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty (HBO Max) John C. Reilly The Offer (Paramount+) Miles Teller, Juno Temple The Crown – Season 5 (Netflix) Elizabeth Debicki and Dominic West The Rings of Power (Amazon Prime Video) Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Cordova Inventing Anna (Netflix) Julia Garner Under the Banner of Heaven (Hulu) Andrew Garfield Tulsa King (Paramount+) Sylvester Stallone Only Murders in the Building – Season 2 (Hulu) Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short Wednesday directed by Tim Burton (Netflix) Jenna Ortega, Christina Ricci Black Bird (AppleTV+) Taron Egerton, Ray Liotta

In choosing its must-see list, Clix utilized “a combination of artificial intelligence/machine learning and expert human editorial curation to winnow down the top 20 from hundreds of streaming productions.”

